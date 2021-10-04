Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

New evidence suggests coronavirus jumped from animals to humans multiple times

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 October 2021, 12:12
New evidence suggests coronavirus jumped from animals to humans multiple times

LONDON. KAZINFORM A new pre-print study released online recently has provided strong evidence to support the «natural spillover» hypothesis on COVID-19, with results that are hard to reconcile with the «lab leak» hypothesis.

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could have spilled from animals to people multiple times, according to the preliminary analysis of viral genomes sampled from people infected early in the pandemic, Xinhua reports.

The latest analysis, posted on the virological.org discussion forum, is based on a detailed examination of the genetic sequences of two early lineages, known as A and B, which have key genetic differences, obtained from people infected in late 2019 and early 2020.

«It is a very significant study ... If you can show that A and B are two separate lineages and there were two spillovers, it all but eliminates the idea that it came from a lab,» a Nature news article quoted Robert Garry, a virologist at Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana, as saying.

If confirmed by further analyses, the findings would make the «lab leak» hypothesis less likely, researchers have said.


Coronavirus   World News   Science and research   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
China’s meat output tops record 90 mln tonnes in 2022
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan