New equipment delivered to medical facilities in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
31 October 2020, 12:41
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The state-of-the-art digital X-ray machines has been delivered to the clinic No.12 and Family Health Center in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the press service of the capital’s administration.

The new equipment obtained at the expense of the local budget is said to enable to conduct tests for the COVID-19 infection.

Nur-Sultan Deputy Mayor Bakhtiyar Maken visited a number of medical facilities and inspected their preparedness for the possible second wave of COVID-19 given a usual rise in autumn seasonal diseases including SARS and flu.

The deputy mayor toured the filter and X-ray rooms where the new X-ray machines have recently been installed.

Notably, the Kazakh capital has observed an increase in new daily COVID-19 cases.

Recall, the capital’s hospitals have received over 1,000 oxygen concentrates, 500 multifunctional specialized beds, over 1,000 flowmeters, around 1,600 oxygen tanks, and so on.

