New entry requirements to Kazakhstan announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air Astana company’s press service announced the introduction of new entry requirements to the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decision of the Intergovernmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

«From 15 January 2022, all passengers (including vaccinated passengers), arriving to Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate (no more than 72 hours should pass from the day of collection of biomaterial till the moment of crossing the border of the Republic of Kazakhstan). PCR test certificate must be in English, Russian or Kazakh languages. Exceptions: children under the age of 5,» the company’s statement reads.

«In the absence of a negative PCR test certificate, passengers, including citizens of Kazakhstan and persons holding residence permit in the Republic of Kazakhstan, will not be allowed on board from the airport of departure,» it adds.



