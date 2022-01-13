Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

New entry requirements to Kazakhstan announced

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 January 2022, 19:27
New entry requirements to Kazakhstan announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Air Astana company’s press service announced the introduction of new entry requirements to the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decision of the Intergovernmental commission for non-spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

«From 15 January 2022, all passengers (including vaccinated passengers), arriving to Kazakhstan from the foreign countries must have a negative PCR test certificate (no more than 72 hours should pass from the day of collection of biomaterial till the moment of crossing the border of the Republic of Kazakhstan). PCR test certificate must be in English, Russian or Kazakh languages. Exceptions: children under the age of 5,» the company’s statement reads.

«In the absence of a negative PCR test certificate, passengers, including citizens of Kazakhstan and persons holding residence permit in the Republic of Kazakhstan, will not be allowed on board from the airport of departure,» it adds.


Coronavirus   Transport   Air Astana   Kazakhstan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023