New Energy vice-minister named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – According to the Decree of the Government Zhumabay Karagayev was appointed vice-Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Prime Minister.

Zhumabay Karagayev was born in 1971 in Atyrau region. He is a graduate of the Moscow University named after Gubkin.

He served as deputy Mayor of Atyrau city, head of the public procurement department of Atyrau region, chairman of the department of energy, housing and communal services of Atyrau region. In addition he worked as Governor of the Makat district of Atyrau region. Since September the current year he served as deputy Akim of Atyrau region.