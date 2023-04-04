Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 April 2023, 14:26
New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan Photo: KAZENERGY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almasadam Satkaliyev was named as the new Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree.

He will replace Bolat Akchulakov who became the new adviser to the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy, etc.

Prior to becoming the Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev served as the CEO of ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ JSC.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Akorda presidential residence   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants