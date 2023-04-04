New Energy Minister named in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Almasadam Satkaliyev was named as the new Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed the corresponding decree.

He will replace Bolat Akchulakov who became the new adviser to the President of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1970 in Almaty, Almasadam Satkaliyev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, the Nazarbayev University and the Stanford University. Throughout his career, he worked for many Kazakhstani companies, namely KazTransOil, KEGOC, Samruk Energy, etc.

Prior to becoming the Minister of Energy, Almasadam Satkaliyev served as the CEO of ‘Samruk-Kazyna’ JSC.