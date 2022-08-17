Go to the main site
    New electrical fire breaks out at church in Egypt days after deadly Cairo blaze

    17 August 2022 18:38

    CAIRO. KAZINFORM Another electrical fire broke out in a church in Egypt on Tuesday, two days after 41 people died in a church blaze in Cairo, The Arab News reported.

    One person was treated for smoke inhalation after the new fire broke out in a closed hall at the Anba Bishoy Church in Minya governorate. There were no fatalities.

    «Immediately, the civil protection forces moved and were able to control the fire and put it out without it causing any loss of life,» the Interior Ministry said. Ambulances arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving an alert at 2:30 p.m. and remained until the the area was deemed safe.

    The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, the ministry said. It came after Sunday’s deadly electrical blaze at the Abu Sefein Coptic Church in the Imbaba district of Cairo.

    Photo: arabnews.com
