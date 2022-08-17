Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
New electrical fire breaks out at church in Egypt days after deadly Cairo blaze
17 August 2022 18:38

New electrical fire breaks out at church in Egypt days after deadly Cairo blaze

CAIRO. KAZINFORM Another electrical fire broke out in a church in Egypt on Tuesday, two days after 41 people died in a church blaze in Cairo, The Arab News reported.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after the new fire broke out in a closed hall at the Anba Bishoy Church in Minya governorate. There were no fatalities.

«Immediately, the civil protection forces moved and were able to control the fire and put it out without it causing any loss of life,» the Interior Ministry said. Ambulances arrived at the scene within six minutes of receiving an alert at 2:30 p.m. and remained until the the area was deemed safe.

The fire was caused by an electrical short circuit, the ministry said. It came after Sunday’s deadly electrical blaze at the Abu Sefein Coptic Church in the Imbaba district of Cairo.

Photo: arabnews.com



Related news
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
Read also
India's daily COVID-19 caseload decreases to 6,809
Moscow approves agreement with Tajikistan on recognition of Covid vaccination certificates
New COVID-19 cases below 100,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs
NASA postpones launch of Artemis I moon mission for 2nd time
Powerful typhoon lashes Japan's Okinawa islands through weekend, evacuation ordered
5 killed, 50 injured in bus accident in Egypt
India's daily COVID-19 caseload increases to 7,219
S. Korea braces for Typhoon Hinnamnor; southern part forecast to be hit hard
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive