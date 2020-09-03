Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New educational center for needy children opens doors in Nur-Sultan

Adlet Seilkhanov
3 September 2020, 15:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A 300-place educational center for children from law-income families has been opened in Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform cites the official site of the capital’s Mayor’s Office.

The educational center Bilim All has been opened today in Nur-Sultan city with the participation of Deputy Mayor Bakhtiyar Maken.

Children from large and needy families can receive training in different areas, including languages such as Russian, Kazakh, English and Arab languages, math, chess, arts and crafts, as well as classes in playing the guitar and dombra.

The educational center opened under support of Strong Mothers Ns public fund and Nur-Sultan city administration can provide training for up to 300 children.

Notably, the center also provides training in computer literacy for mothers with multiple children on a free basis.


Education    Nur-Sultan  
