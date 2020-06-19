Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Ecology Department head named in Atyrau rgn

    19 June 2020, 16:05

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Alibek Bekmukhametov has been named the new head of the Ecology Department in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Alibek Bekmukhametov was born in 1983 in Nurinsk district, Karaganda region. He graduated from the Karaganda State University having majored in Ecology and Environmental Management and the Karaganda Economic University, where he studied law.

    Starting out in 2004 at the Environment Protection Office in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), he worked his way up to the senior officer of the Division of Control over Atmospheric Air and Radiological Safety in 2006-2008.

    In 2012-2012 he headed the Yessil Ecology Office in Astana city. From 2012 through 2017, he was deputy head of the Ecology Department in North Kazakhstan region.

    Between 2017 and 2020, he worked as the deputy head of the Ecology Department in Karaganda region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan