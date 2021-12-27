Go to the main site
    New drugs to help in fight against COVID-19 in 2022, WHO Regional Director for Europe says

    27 December 2021, 17:06

    STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM New drugs against COVID-19 will significantly increase survival chances for coronavirus patients in severe condition in 2022, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said in an interview with a TASS correspondent.

    «I am also encouraged by new antiviral drugs that are likely to come to market in 2022, which will greatly increase the survival chances of patients who end up in hospital with severe COVID-19,» he noted, TASS reports.

    The official also emphasized that next-generation vaccines will be more effective against new emerging strains.

    «I cannot predict the future. But it should be noted that the current vaccines are the first generation of COVID-19 vaccines. Future vaccines will be tweaked and adapted to new or emerging variants, thereby making them more effective. This is not dissimilar to what already happens with influenza vaccines, which are adapted to the new strains of flu almost on a yearly basis,» he explained.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

