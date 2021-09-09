Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New domestic vaccine to help general vaccination in Iran soon

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
9 September 2021, 20:56
TEHRAN. KAZINFORM A new domestically-developed vaccine – Fakhra – has received the necessary permits to be used in Iranian general vaccination plan within the next few days, Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to the production line of the vaccine, he said that Fakhra vaccine has successfully undergone the first and second phases of clinical trial, IRNA reports.

The vaccine’s Phase three of clinical trial has already begun so that the vaccines is now allowed to be used in emergency and general vaccination, the minister said.

Ashtiani said that the Defense Ministry is currently capable of producing some one million doses of Fakhra vaccine, noting that Iran is capable enough to increase production by several times of the current capacity within the next three months.


Coronavirus   World News   Iran   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Healthcare  
