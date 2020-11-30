Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

New documentary about First President of Kazakhstan to air Dec 1

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 17:17
New documentary about First President of Kazakhstan to air Dec 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new documentary about the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to premiere tomorrow, Kazinform reports.

The first episode of the documentary about Nursultan Nazarbayev Shtrikhi k portretu (Final touches to the portrait) will be released on December 1. The premiere is dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Elbasy’s press secretary Aidos Ukibai revealed the news on his official Twitter account.

«Tomorrow the first episode of the documentary Shtrikhi k portretu will premiere on Khabar TV Channel at 21:40 pm,» Ukibai tweeted.


Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku