New district in Astana to be named Nura

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new district on the left bank of Astana will be named Nura. Chief of the municipal archival affairs department Saken Yessirkep said it at a meeting of the local maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

According to him, the issue on the creation of the fifth district has been debated for a long time. «Together with the representatives of intellectual community, we have discussed various options related to the history and geography of the country. At a meeting of the local onomastic commission we chose the name Nura,» he said.

Nura is the name of the river running through the territory of Akmola and Karaganda regions. Historically, rivers Yessil and Nura are mentioned together, like the Indus and Ganges, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. Another option submitted for discussion was Karaotkel, but the commission declined it.

The deputies unanimously backed the decision on naming the new district of Astana as Nura.



