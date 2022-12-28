Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-10-12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    New district in Astana to be named Nura

    28 December 2022, 11:51

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new district on the left bank of Astana will be named Nura. Chief of the municipal archival affairs department Saken Yessirkep said it at a meeting of the local maslikhat, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the issue on the creation of the fifth district has been debated for a long time. «Together with the representatives of intellectual community, we have discussed various options related to the history and geography of the country. At a meeting of the local onomastic commission we chose the name Nura,» he said.

    Nura is the name of the river running through the territory of Akmola and Karaganda regions. Historically, rivers Yessil and Nura are mentioned together, like the Indus and Ganges, the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. Another option submitted for discussion was Karaotkel, but the commission declined it.

    The deputies unanimously backed the decision on naming the new district of Astana as Nura.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Weather forecast in Kazakhstan for last days of 2022
    Chief Sanitary Doctor addresses Kazakhstanis ahead of New Year holiday
    Over 1bln tenge of financial aid paid to families affected by January tragedy
    Dimash, Imanbek top list of world-famous Kazakhstanis U30 in 2022
    Popular
    1 Seoul hosts roundtable on 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan-South Korea diplomatic relations
    2 Closer look into Kazakhstan’s political reforms in 2022
    3 Major subsoil users, Ministry of Ecology enter into memo on digitalization of geological sector
    4 President Tokayev tours State Russian Museum in St. Petersburg
    5 Tokayev wraps up his working visit to St. Petersburg