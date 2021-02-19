New director to head Philosophy, Political and Religious Studies Institute

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Serik Seidumanov is appointed as the director of the Philosophy, Political and Religious Studies Institute of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry, its press service reports.

Born on February 15, 1957 in Almaty is the graduate of the Moscow Chemical Engineering Institute, Higher Komsomol School at the Central Committee of the All-Union Leninist Young Communist League, Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan.



