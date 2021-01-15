Go to the main site
    New Director of Library of the First President of Kazakhstan named

    15 January 2021, 17:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Temirbolat has been appointed as the Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy by the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born on December 10, 1972, Temirbolat is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Throughout his professional career, Temirbolat worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports since July 2019 and was relieved of the post in December 2020.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

