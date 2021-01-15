Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Director of Library of the First President of Kazakhstan named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
15 January 2021, 17:59
New Director of Library of the First President of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakytzhan Temirbolat has been appointed as the Director of the Library of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy by the instruction of the Head of State, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born on December 10, 1972, Temirbolat is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

Throughout his professional career, Temirbolat worked at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Secretariat of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He served as the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and Sports since July 2019 and was relieved of the post in December 2020.


Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships