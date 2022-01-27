New director of KazISS named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State appointed Yerkin Tukumov director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) under the Kazakh President, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Yermek Tumukov was born in 1973 in the city of Termez, Uzbekistan.

In 1997 he graduated from the Institute of International Relations of the Warsaw University. In 2004 he completed postgraduate studies at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Studies of the Academy of Science of Kazakhstan.

Between 2000 and 2005 he headed the foreign policy department at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies.

In 2007 and 2008 he worked in the Administration of the Kazakh President as the head of the strategic analysis sector of the information and analytical center as well as the head of the sector of international interaction strategies at the Strategic Research and Analysis Center of the Administration of the Kazakh President

In January 2010 he was appointed as head of the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.

In 2018 he served as Consul General in Kazan.

In 2019 he was Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.