    New director of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy media department named

    19 April 2021, 13:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kaisar Zhumabaiuly has been named the new Director of the Media Department of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kaisar brings his many years experience in the media and public relations field. He worked for Almaty city newspaper Stolichnoye obozrenye, Shakhter, Qazaqstan, and Khabar TV channels.

    He took the post of press secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Advisor to the Mayor of the Kazakh capital. He headed the Elorda Аqparat – the media platform of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

    He also served as Deputy Head of the Analysis and Forecasting Center at the President’s Office, headed the strategic communications center of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan, Center for Perspective Studies.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Appointments, dismissals
