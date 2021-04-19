Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New director of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy media department named

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2021, 13:39
New director of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy media department named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kaisar Zhumabaiuly has been named the new Director of the Media Department of the Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kaisar brings his many years experience in the media and public relations field. He worked for Almaty city newspaper Stolichnoye obozrenye, Shakhter, Qazaqstan, and Khabar TV channels.

He took the post of press secretary at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Advisor to the Mayor of the Kazakh capital. He headed the Elorda Аqparat – the media platform of the Kazakh capital’s administration.

He also served as Deputy Head of the Analysis and Forecasting Center at the President’s Office, headed the strategic communications center of the Fund of the First President of Kazakhstan, Center for Perspective Studies.


KazakhstanTemirZholy   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet