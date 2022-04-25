New Director General of Nur Media appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM – Bakhtiyar Maken was named Director General of Nur Media Holding, Kazinform cites the press service of AMANAT Party.

Born on November 22, 1981, he graduated from the Kazakh National Agrarian University, University of Montana through the Bolashak program.

He earlier held posts of the head of the youth department, internal policy department of Almaty city. He served as Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

Bakhtiyar Maken was Deputy of the Majilis, 6th convocation, representing Nur Otan Party and a member of the Political Council.

From 2019 to 2021 he was Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan city.