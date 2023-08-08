Go to the main site
    New Director-General of Fund ‘Scientific Technological Initiatives Center ‘Samgau’ named

    8 August 2023, 15:09

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Tolegen Orashev has been named the Director-General of the Fund ‘Scientific Technological Initiatives Center ‘Samgau,’ Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the Samruk Kazyna Fund.

    Tolegen Orashev previously held different posts at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas, Samruk Kazyna Corporate University.

    Notably, the Scientific Technological Initiatives Center was established in April 2022 to consolidate and systemize research and development work of subsoil users in the Samruk Kazyna Group.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

