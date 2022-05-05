Go to the main site
    New deputy of Kazakh Senate sworn-in

    5 May 2022, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – New member of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev has been sworn in today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the swearing-in ceremony at the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev vowed to serve the people of Kazakhstan and strengthen integrity and independence of the country.

    In addition, the plenary session of the chamber voted for Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev to join the Committee for agricultural issues, natural resources use and rural territories development.

    Earlier the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to register Zhanbolat Zhorgenbayev as the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Kazakhstan
