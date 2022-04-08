Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs designated

    8 April 2022, 12:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adil Turssunov has been named the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Born in 1973 in Almaty city Adil Turssunov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs back in 1994 and served at the Kazakh embassies in India, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Georgia. Throughout his career he also held numerous posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Prior to taking up the recent post he was the Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and head of the information and analytical management of the Elbasy’s Office.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev upset in WTT Youth Contender quarterfinal in Sweden
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    3 Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    4 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    5 Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President