New Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs designated

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 April 2022, 12:37
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Adil Turssunov has been named the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Born in 1973 in Almaty city Adil Turssunov is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs back in 1994 and served at the Kazakh embassies in India, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Georgia. Throughout his career he also held numerous posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prior to taking up the recent post he was the Assistant to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and head of the information and analytical management of the Elbasy’s Office.


