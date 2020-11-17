Go to the main site
    New deputy mayor of Shymkent city named

    17 November 2020, 13:46

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yergali Bilisbekov has been appointed as the deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from the mayor’s press service.

    Born in 1978, he started his professional career in 1978 as a worker in Shymkent city and rose through the ranks to helm a number of local enterprises in 1990-2008.

    In 2008-2011, he served as deputy mayor of Shymkent city. Afterwards, he moved to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and worked for the Prime Minister’s Office there.

    In 2017-2018, he held several posts in South Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions. Prior to the recent appointment, he worked as the head of the Public Procurement Department of Turkestan region.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

