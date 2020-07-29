New deputy mayor of Shymkent city named

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM – Shyngys Mukan has been appointed as the deputy mayor of Shymkent city, Kazinform has learnt from the city’s press service.

Born in 1984, Mr. Mukan is a graduate of the Almaty-based Kainar University, the Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade and Harvard University.

He started his career as a correspondent of Zhas Alash newspaper and rose through the ranks to become General Director of Zhaiyk Press LLP. He also held posts in the administrations of West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions, the Presidential Administration and more. Mr. Mukan also was vice president of KazPetroDrilling JSC.