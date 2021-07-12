Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan named

    12 July 2021, 19:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askhat Oralov has been named deputy akim (mayor) of the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    As part of his duties as the deputy akim he will be responsible for social issues.

    Born in 1990 in Pavlodar region, Mr. Oralov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO).

    He started his professional career at the Gumilyov Eurasian State University and then worked for one of the branches of the Nur Otan Party and the Youth Policy Department of Astana city. He held posts at the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society and the Ministry of Social Development. He was deputy akim (governor) of Pavlodar region. He was appointed as Vice Minister of Information and Social Development in July 2020.

    Earlier it was reported that Askhat Oralov had been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Appointments, dismissals Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
    4 14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
    5 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn