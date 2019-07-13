Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy mayor of Kazakh capital named

Kudrenok Tatyana
13 July 2019, 13:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Altynbek Kaissagaliyev has been named as the new deputy of Nur-Sultan mayor, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Kazakh capital.

The new deputy mayor will coordinate the issues of greening, municipal improvement, communal services, construction, infrastructure, environmental protection and more.

Mr. Kaissagaliyev is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Kazakh Economy, Finance and International Trade University and the University of Bath (under the Bolashak scholarship).

Throughout his career he worked at the Presidential Administration, the Nur Otan Party, held various posts in Uralsk and Almaty city administrations. Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Head of the Construction Department of West Kazakhstan region.

Former deputy mayor of Nur-Sultan Arman Turlubek was relieved of the post due to a transfer to another appointment.

Appointments, dismissals   Nur-Sultan  
