Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Karaganda region

New deputy mayor of Karaganda city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 October 2020, 11:37
New deputy mayor of Karaganda city named

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – Khalel Akimzhanov has been appointed as the deputy akim (mayor) of Karaganda city.

Born in 1991 in Karaganda region, he is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. Throughout his professional career, he held posts in JSC SEC Astana and JSC SEC Saryarka. Prior to the recent appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Board of JSC SEC Saryarka.

As the deputy mayor Mr. Akimzhanov will coordinate the issues of economy, finance, industry, entrepreneurship and investment.

He is fluent in Kazakh, Russia, English, and Czech.


Karaganda region    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy