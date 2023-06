New deputy mayor of Atyrau city named

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Rinat Dzhanglishov became the new deputy mayor of Atyrau city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city administration.

Born in 1982 in Atyrau, Mr. Dzhanglishov began his professional career in the financial police department in 2005.

Prior to the new appointment, he served as the Secretary of the maslikhat of Atyrau city.