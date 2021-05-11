Go to the main site
    New deputy mayor of Almaty named

    11 May 2021, 11:16

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Serik Kusainov has been named Deputy Mayor of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1964, Kusainov is a native of Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

    Throughout different years, he worked as a master, chief engineer, managing director of the Alma-Ata installation department, head of the energy and communal services department, deputy managing director of agribusiness development, head of the Almaty Mayor’s Office, and governor of Almaty district.

    He acted as Deputy of the City Maslikhat, Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 6th convocation.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
