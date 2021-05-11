Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy mayor of Almaty named

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 May 2021, 11:16
New deputy mayor of Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Serik Kusainov has been named Deputy Mayor of Almaty, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Born in 1964, Kusainov is a native of Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh Agriculture Institute.

Throughout different years, he worked as a master, chief engineer, managing director of the Alma-Ata installation department, head of the energy and communal services department, deputy managing director of agribusiness development, head of the Almaty Mayor’s Office, and governor of Almaty district.

He acted as Deputy of the City Maslikhat, Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament of the 6th convocation.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals  
