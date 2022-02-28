Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New deputy mayor of Almaty city named

    28 February 2022, 17:21

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Alisher Abdykadyrov has been appointed the new deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    By the instruction of Almaty mayor Yerbolat Dossayev and with the approval of the Presidential Administration, Alisher Abdykadyrov was named the deputy akim of Almaty city.

    Born in 1986 in Almaty city, Alisher Abdykadyrov is a graduate of the Moscow State University. He began his career at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He also worked at the ministries of industry and new technologies and investment and development as well as at the regional administration of Pavlodar region and Astana city administration.

    In 2019 he was designated as the Chairman of the Board of QazIndustry Kazakhstan Center of Industry and Export JSC.

    Prior to the recent appointment, he was the Vice Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2021 and 2022.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named
    Deputy Head of Department of Presidential Affairs relieved of post
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region