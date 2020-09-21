Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy mayor of Almaty city named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 September 2020, 11:34
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Maksat Kikimov has been named as the deputy mayor of Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the city’s administration.

Kikimov’s appointment was agreed with the presidential administration.

Born in 1986, Mr. Kikimov is a graduate of the College of the Banking Business Academy, the Almaty Academy of Economics and Statistics, and the Turan University.

Mr. Kikimov boasts over 15 years of working experience in financial, petroleum sectors as well as civil service. Prior to the appointment he served as the head of the Tourism Department of Almaty city in 2018-2019 and the head of Zhetysu district of Almaty city in 2019-2020.


Almaty   Appointments, dismissals  
