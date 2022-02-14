Go to the main site
    New deputy head of Prime Minister’s Office named

    14 February 2022, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Zheldibai has been designated as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He earned his Master’s degree from the University of Warwick under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme.

    Throughout his career he worked for Kazakhstani TV channels, including Qazaqstan and Almaty TV channels.

    Between 2018 and 2019 he was an acting head of the Information Work in Internet Space and Social Networks Department of the Information Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Later on he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since May 2020 he has been serving as the deputy head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


