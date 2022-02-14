Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New deputy head of Prime Minister’s Office named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 February 2022, 15:27
New deputy head of Prime Minister’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Zheldibai has been designated as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Born in 1989 in Zhambyl region, he is a graduate of the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. He earned his Master’s degree from the University of Warwick under the Bolashak Scholarship Scheme.

Throughout his career he worked for Kazakhstani TV channels, including Qazaqstan and Almaty TV channels.

Between 2018 and 2019 he was an acting head of the Information Work in Internet Space and Social Networks Department of the Information Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Later on he was appointed as the deputy chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since May 2020 he has been serving as the deputy head of the Inner Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings