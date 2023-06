New deputy head of Prime Minister’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Olzhas Smagulov has been named as the Deputy Head of the Prime Minister’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Born in Almaty, Mr. Smagulov is a graduate of the American, British and Kazakhstani universities.

Throughout his professional career Mr. Smagulov held various posts in the regional administration of Atyrau region. Since July 2018 he has served as the deputy akim (governor) of Aktobe region.