New Deputy Head of Presidential Affairs named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Abai Altai has been appointed as the Deputy Head of the Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

The appointment was signed by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier President Tokayev relieved Marzhan Akimzhanova of the post of Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs.