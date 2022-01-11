Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    New Deputy Head of Presidential Administration named

    11 January 2022, 18:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Erzhan Kazykhan has been appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State signed the corresponding decree to appoint Erzhan Kazykhan as the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation.

    Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev was named the new Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Akorda presidential residence
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    2 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    3 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    4 British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
    5 FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation