New Deputy Head of Presidential Administration named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Erzhan Kazykhan has been appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the corresponding decree to appoint Erzhan Kazykhan as the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation.

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev was named the new Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.