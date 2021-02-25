Go to the main site
    New Deputy Head of Presidential Administration named

    25 February 2021, 12:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Murat Nurtileu has been appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Mr. Nurtileu as the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration on February 25, 2021.

    Prior to that he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Mr. Nurtileu is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in Malaysia and Switzerland. He was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Finland and Estonia.

    On March 24, 2019, he was named the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

