Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New Deputy Head of Presidential Administration named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2021, 12:11
New Deputy Head of Presidential Administration named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Murat Nurtileu has been appointed the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Mr. Nurtileu as the Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration on February 25, 2021.

Prior to that he served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Nurtileu is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his diplomatic career, he served at the Kazakh diplomatic missions in Malaysia and Switzerland. He was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Finland and Estonia.

On March 24, 2019, he was named the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Appointments, dismissals   Akorda presidential residence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Popko advances to main draw of ATP Challenger event in Italy
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan