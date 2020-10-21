Go to the main site
    New deputy head of PM’s Office named

    21 October 2020, 10:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Biyakhmetov has been named as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s official website.

    Born in 1975 Mr. Biyakhmetov is a native of Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the KazGUU and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Throughout his professional career he worked at the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the administration of Aktobe region.

    From 2019 to 2020 he was an adviser to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
