Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

New deputy head of PM’s Office named

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
21 October 2020, 10:24
New deputy head of PM’s Office named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Askar Biyakhmetov has been named as the deputy head of the Prime Minister’s Office, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s official website.

Born in 1975 Mr. Biyakhmetov is a native of Aktobe region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Management Academy, the KazGUU and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Throughout his professional career he worked at the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the administration of Aktobe region.

From 2019 to 2020 he was an adviser to the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan