New deputy head of Kazakh State Guard Service appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Aitkurman Omarbekov has been appointed the deputy head of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander of the Task Forces, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State decreed to appoint Aitkurman Omarbekov as the deputy head of the State Guard Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Commander of the Task Forces.