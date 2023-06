New deputy head of Government for Citizens Corporation named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Askhat Ibrayev is appointed as the deputy head for land issues of the Government for Citizens State Corporation, its press service reports.

Born in 1981 he is a graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

From 2019 up to the present he worked in the department of the legal statistics and special records committee of the Prosecutor General’s Office.