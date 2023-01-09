Go to the main site
    New deputy head of Civil Aviation Committee named

    9 January 2023, 12:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev introduced a new deputy head of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan, Timur Tlegenov, the Ministry’s press service reports.

    He graduated from the Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), France, the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President, and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Between 2009 and 2019 served at the Civil Aviation Committee.

    Photo: facebook.com/caakaz
