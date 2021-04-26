Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Zhambyl region

    New deputy governor of Zhambyl rgn named

    26 April 2021, 18:39

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been named new Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, 54, is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute of the Order of Red Banner of Labor, Zhambyl Humanitarian and Technical University. He is a PhD candidate, honorary professor of the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

    Throughout different years he worked as a chief engineer at the Tole bi Agrarian Association, specialist, chief specialist, department head of the governor’s office of Zhualynsk district, head of the entrepreneurship department of the Zhualynsk district governor’s office, chief inspector, department head of the Zhambyl region governor’s office, deputy department head, head of the Office of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-corruption of Zhambyl region, and so on.

    His previous post was governor of Baizaksk district.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Zhambyl region Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan