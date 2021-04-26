Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
New deputy governor of Zhambyl rgn named

Adlet Seilkhanov
26 April 2021, 18:39
TARAZ. KAZINFORM – Nurzhan Nurzhigitov has been named new Deputy Governor of Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, 54, is a graduate of the Leningrad Agricultural Institute of the Order of Red Banner of Labor, Zhambyl Humanitarian and Technical University. He is a PhD candidate, honorary professor of the Kazakh National Agrarian University.

Throughout different years he worked as a chief engineer at the Tole bi Agrarian Association, specialist, chief specialist, department head of the governor’s office of Zhualynsk district, head of the entrepreneurship department of the Zhualynsk district governor’s office, chief inspector, department head of the Zhambyl region governor’s office, deputy department head, head of the Office of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anti-corruption of Zhambyl region, and so on.

His previous post was governor of Baizaksk district.


Zhambyl region    Appointments, dismissals  
